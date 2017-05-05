We ship it! Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest completed their first full week as cohosts on Live With Kelly and Ryan! on Friday, May 5 — so naturally, it's time for their dogs to meet.

"Can we introduce the new couple? Do you think we should do it?" Seacrest, 42, asked Ripa, who replied excitedly, "Yes! We should! America's new super couple!"

The two stars then welcomed their pups onto the show: Seacrest introduced his "little girl," Georgia, 3, and Ripa, 46, brought out Chewie, 13.

"Say hi," Seacrest coaxed Georgia, who walked around sniffing the set before settling in next to the cohosts' desk. "Georgia, sit. Good girl!"

Chewie, for her part, sat next to Ripa at the desk before jumping down to join Georgia on the floor. "Yup, the show has gone to the dogs," Ripa joked.

As previously reported, Seacrest was announced as the new cohost of Live! on Monday, May 1. The news came nearly a year after Michael Strahan left the series for a full-time gig on Good Morning America. Over the last several months, Ripa has had a rotating cast of guest hosts, including Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Jerry O'Connell and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

