Last-minute nerves! Kendall Jenner worries that her clothing line might get negative reviews in this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip, the 21-year-old supermodel finds out that Vogue wants to review her and her sister Kylie Jenner’s fashion line, Kendall + Kylie. Kylie, 19, enters the room to find Kendall nervously flipping through the rack and asks what’s going on.



"I just wanted to go over it. Make sure we like every little thing. If there’s something we want to take out,” Kendall said of the collection. “F--k! I don’t know why I’m so nervous."

The former Vogue cover girl explains in a confessional that she doesn’t want a bad review to ruin her credibility. “I’m really proud of the line, but I’ve worked really hard to be taken seriously and recognized in Vogue and in the fashion world,” she admits. "If this doesn’t go as well as we hope, it might tarnish some things in the modeling world, so it’s even more frightening.”

When Kylie asks if she’s having second thoughts about releasing the line, Kendall says she’s freaking out. “Everyone wants an excuse to talk s--t, and I don’t want this to be that,” Kendall says.

The lip kit maven reassures her older sister that everything will be fine. "I think it’s cute. I feel confident about it," Kylie says while tearing up. "We worked so hard on this. There’s so many pieces, like, there’s no way they’re not going to love it.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

