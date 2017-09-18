Phew! Keri Russell was totally fine with not winning the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series during the star-studded event in L.A. on Sunday, September 17.

“It’s such a cool thing to be nominated and I’m always very secretly thankful I don’t have to speak publicly,” The Americans actress, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly after the show.

“Always secretly relieved. Always,” she added. “I just go, ‘Oh my God. Thank God.’”

The win eventually went to Elisabeth Moss for her gritty role in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. The two were also up against Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder), Claire Foy (The Crown), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) and Robin Wright (House of Cards).

David Livingston/Getty Images

Russell, now happy that the categories were all announced, let her hair down for the rest of the night. She and her longtime partner, costar Matthew Rhys, hit up the Governors Ball together.

“Now you can have fun!” she told Us, holding up a beer. She was later spotted dancing with a group of friends to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.’”

The couple met on set of FX’s The Americans in 2013 and are parents of son Sam, 15 months.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!