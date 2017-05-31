Felicity and Ben forever! Friendly exes Keri Russell and Scott Speedman joked about their past relationship when they dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, May 30. Watch the video above!

Russell and the Animal Kingdom actor, both 41, dated when they starred on the beloved coming-of-age series Felicity, which ran from 1998 to 2002. They even were together when Russell's character famously chopped off her hair for a story line.

"We were actually dating at the time and I had been such a disaster of a boyfriend up until [then] and I knew I had to put on a good show. I knew I was going to see her new haircut and I was like, 'Come on man, you got to bring it home. You gotta do it,'" Speedman recalled on Tuesday night. "And I got to work and she turned around the corner and my face sort of froze in a half panic, half smile sort of situation. I just didn't pull it off and she called me out."

"It was a Chia head sort of look," he adding, laughing.

Russell replied: "Chia Pet."

"But it grew into something great," Speedman chimed in. "We all recovered."

Kimmel, 49, couldn't let the "disaster of a boyfriend" comment go, though — and wanted more details.

"A young '20s boyfriend is called a disaster of a boyfriend," Russell explained. Speedman added: "Not much has changed!"

Despite their breakup, the former costars are still very good friends. Speedman even attended Russell's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier in the day.

"I have my core friends in L.A. and Mandy and Scott — I feel like they always have my back," Russell said. "They would fight someone for me."



As for a Felicity revival? "I would do it. Some people are on really high class shows," Speedman said, joking about Russell's show The Americans. "I would do it in a heartbeat"

