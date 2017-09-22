Nearly two years after Lamar Odom was found unconscious at a Las Vegas-area brothel, the Kardashian family is opening up about the moment they thought he had died.



"I landed in London and the first text that popped into my phone, it was from Kim and it had said, 'Lamar passed away,'" Kendall Jenner says in a preview clip for Keeping Up With the Kardashian's 10th Anniversary Special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and airing on Sunday, September 24. "I, like, immediately started sobbing on the plane. Then I got —the next text came through saying, 'OK, actually he's OK, he's alive, but he's not doing well.'"



Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Khloe Kardashian, who married Odom in 2009 and filed for divorce in 2013 before their split was finalized three years later, added, "On the plane, they said he died. Someone faked it."

"Someone made a fake account," her sister Kim Kardashian explained of the fake death news. "And emailed me with the wrong information."

Khloe added: "I was screaming."

Odom opened up to Us Weekly exclusively in March about the terrifying incident, as well as how his drug use contributed to the demise of his marriage to Kardashian.

"I was home by myself. Bored. I wanted to get out and have a good time. Looking back, I might have had a drink to get the mood started, but was I drunk or on drugs? Not at all," Odom told Us of the night in question. "I remember lying in bed. Two women were in bed and then I fell asleep. That’s all. When I woke up four days later, I was trying to pull the tubes out of my mouth."

While he says he wasn't on drugs the night he suffered heart failure, Odom did open up about how he struggled to hide his addiction from his then-wife. "I was hiding it for a while, but then I got frustrated and was like, f--k it. Around two years before we split up [in 2011], I was in the man cave she had made for me and she caught me," he recalled. "She was disappointed. So was I. The sad thing about it is, I don’t know if I was disappointed because I was actually doing the drug or because she caught me. She knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that. It was my drug of choice."

Odom added: "I’m not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word. Tolerated would be a better word."

