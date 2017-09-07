He’s not mincing words. Kid Rock called out Nazis, the KKK and political correctness during a show at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Wednesday, September 6.

The 46-year-old performer, who previously confirmed his interest in challenging Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow in the 2018 Michigan midterm elections, performed three songs before delivering his politically charged speech while standing at a podium outfitted with a logo that resembled the presidential seal.

"Think you have to remind me that Black Lives Matter? Nazis, f--king bigots and now the KKK? I say screw all of you a--holes, stay the f--k away,” Rock, whose real name is Robert James Richie, exclaimed.

He added: “It's no secret we're divided and we all should take some blame. We should be ashamed that we all seem scared to call him by his name."

The performer concluded his message with this line: ”If 'Kid Rock for Senate' has got folks in disarray, wait 'til they hear 'Kid Rock for President of the U.S.A.'!"

While the “Cowboy” singer has not filed papers to confirm his election bid for the U.S. Senate seat, he has suggested his commitment through his newly created political website.

But there might be a bump along the road for the singer-turned-potential politician. As previously reported, nonprofit organization Common Cause filed a complaint against the “I Am Bullgod” rapper on September 1, alleging that he’s been campaigning for Senate without registering with the FEC.

“I am starting to see reports from the misinformed press and the fake news on how I am in violation of breaking campaign law,” the singer said in a statement to TheWrap on September 1.

He continued: “No. 1: I have still not officially announced my candidacy. No. 2: See #1 and go f--k yourselves.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!