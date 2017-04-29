Don't ever mess with Kim Kardashian's sisters! The reality star was furious when she found out that Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, had hidden a woman at their Dubai hotel earlier this year.

In the newly released clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mom of two, who was making her first public appearance since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year, was shocked to find a woman she didn't know in Disick's luxury hotel suite.

"So I have this desert adventure set up for me and all of our friends and Scott, and I know he's upset about Kourtney, so I just figured we could do something fun," the 36-year-old says to the camera.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

As the group prepares for their outing, Kardashian's assistant Stephanie Sheppard notices a black handbag sitting on the table in Disick's suite.

"Whose purse is that?" she asks.

When Disick, 33, doesn't answer, Sheppard tells Kardashian that she thinks there's a girl in the suite.

"Girls are here?" Kardashian replies, looking stunned.

"What the f--k," she says to the camera. "Like, this can not be. Something is up. Scott is, like, pacing … Something came over me. I was like, 'He has a f--king girl hiding somewhere and we're gonna find her."

As Kardashian and her friends head downstairs to the bedroom, saying that they want to take a pic of the large aquarium inside, Disick can be heard whispering to a producer that "there's a girl downstairs."

"Oh, my god," the producer responds.

"I'm gonna have a heart attack," Disick adds before whispering, "This is going to be really awkward."

A dramatic black-and-white Instagram video posted on the KUWTK account shows what happens next as the Selfish author walks into the bathroom and confronts the woman.

Kim is NOT a fan of Scott’s newest fling. S**t gets real on #KUWTK TOMORROW at 9|8c. A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Apr 29, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

"Seriously?" Kardashian says. "You're just like a whore! Such a tramp! Get your things and get the f--k out of here. F--king groupie."

Disick, who had traveled to Dubai to support Kardashian in January, returned to Los Angeles early in the wake of the incident, leaving his ex's sister in the Middle East.

As Us Weekly reported in February, Disick also had a blowout fight with the Kardashian clan shortly after the Dubai incident, when they were all on vacation in Costa Rica.

The self-proclaimed Lord secretly flew a mystery woman to the tropical location, while he was on vacation with Kourtney and their three children, as well as the rest of the family.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!