Kim Kardashian found herself getting anxious as she made her first public appearance in Dubai in January, just three months after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

The reality star took a break from social media and events in the wake of the terrifying experience that saw thieves tie her up in her Paris hotel room and steal millions of dollars worth of jewelry in October last year.

In a newly released clip for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mom of two, 36, visited a shopping mall in Dubai and browsed racks of high-end clothes while sucking on a lollipop.

"Honestly I haven't been shopping in months," she told the camera. "Not that I even need anything, but I always like to see what stores have in different countries or if there are special pieces. It's just so much fun."

She seemed in an upbeat mood as she admired matching cream-colored bags for her and her daughter North, 3. But as a large group of people, including photographers, gathered outside the store's window, Kardashian's attitude changed.

"Are you nervous about that crowd?" her friend Jen Atkin asked.

"Yeah," she replied.

"This is just kind of what I was afraid of, is just this feeling of panic," the social media maven told the camera.

"I'm just, like, afraid of everything," Kardashian told Atkin. "I just get scared."

"With so many people gathering and then they start social media like, 'Kim's at the mall. She's here.' And then other people will know exactly where I'm at. It gives me such anxiety," she told the camera as Atkin could be overheard saying, "This is gonna be a scene in two seconds."

The pair ended up sneaking out through a back exit to get away from the curious onlookers.

Kardashian testified in her robbery case in February after French police charged 10 suspects in connection with the crime.

But the Selfish author appears to have distanced herself from last year's drama and is currently enjoying a sun-filled vacation as she helps her sister Kourtney Kardashian celebrate her 38th birthday in Punta Mita, Mexico.

"The Calabasas mom crew (Kourt's bffs) are LIT!!!!" Kim tweeted on Monday, April 24, as she detailed their wild escapades.

"kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it," she wrote, adding that the mom of three "won't stop doing naked cart wheels."

But homebody Kim held back on painting the town red with the moms gone wild.

"Oh and as for me you ask?" Kim wrote. "I'm just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body."

