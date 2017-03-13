Kim Kardashian tearfully recalls her terrifying Paris robbery in a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek, which was released on Sunday, March 12.

Back in October, the Selfish author, 36, was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week by a group of masked men. She was gagged and placed in the bathtub while the assailants took off with more than $10 million in jewelry.

Kardashian, who was shaken but physically unharmed by the incident, reunited with her husband, Kanye West, in NYC hours later. Once she returned to L.A., she recounted the scary ordeal for the E! show and to her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

"They asked for money. I said I don't have any money. They dragged me out to the hallway on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs," she said in a confessional.

"I was like, 'I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision,'" she added to her siblings. "Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it. Either they're going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then I'm f—ked. There's no way out."

In January, Paris police charged 10 people out of the 17 arrested in connection with the crime. Last month, Kim testified before a judge and attorneys for two days in NYC, answering questions about the incident and trying to identify the robbers.

"They have a lot of evidence that’s not out there in the media," an insider told Us Weekly at the time. "Kim is anxious to get this behind her but remains appreciative to the French authorities who have been really thorough, and she’s happy justice is going to be served."

