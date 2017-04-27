Kim Kardashian Says That Caitlyn Jenner's Book Is 'So Hurtful'

Kim Kardashian is upset with Caitlyn Jenner for speaking negatively about Kris Jenner in her new book, Secrets of My Life. The Selfish author went into detail about the family drama when she dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, April 27. Watch the video above.

"My heart breaks for my mom because I feel like she’s been through so much and [Caitlyn is] promoting this book and she’s saying all these things. I don’t think it’s necessary and I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful," the 36-year-old explained. "Kendall and Kylie [Jenner], that’s their dad and I think my mom’s been so respectful for so long and always wanting Caitlyn around and always wanting to have a great relationship with Caitlyn."

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month, the Kardashians are "upset" with the former Olympian, 67, over the memoir. In some excerpts, she claims that Kris, 61, knew of the athlete's gender identity during their marriage and "made her suppress her true self."

Kardashian said that she will always "love" Caitlyn, but she doesn't think that there was any need for the book.

"I feel like it’s taken [Caitlyn] a really long time to be honest with herself, so I don’t expect her to be honest about my mom now. But it’s just so hurtful. I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense… That was my stepdad for so many years. She taught me about character and so much growing up and I just feel like I don’t respect the character that she’s showing now," she added to DeGeneres. "Tell your story, but don’t bash other people. I just think it’s not, like, tasteful."

Kris, meanwhile, said during a recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode that she's "done" with her ex over the memoir. Caitlyn reacted to the harsh words during an interview on Good Morning America.

"I'm just kind of sorry that she went down that road," she said on Monday. "But she's a good person and we have had 23 great years together and raised wonderful, phenomenal kids."

