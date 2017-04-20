Telling it like it is! Kim Kardashian confronts her brother, Rob Kardashian, about his unhealthy relationship with on-off fiancée Blac Chyna in a clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the preview, the Kardashian-Jenner family is worried about Rob, 30, after he got into yet another explosive fight with the 28-year-old model. The Arthur George sock designer Snapchatted an empty nursery and said that Chyna took the pair’s now 5-month-old daughter, Dream, and moved out right before Christmas.



Kim, 36, and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, decide to head over to Rob’s house to check on him, and The Rob & Chyna star explains why he aired out the drama. “I wanted people to know that I’m hurt, and this is f--ked up,” Rob says. "The fact that [Chyna says] like, 'OK, if he doesn’t have his s--t together in a year I’mma drop him.’"

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Selfish author (who used to be good friends with Chyna before Chyna’s ex, Tyga, started dating Kylie Jenner) tries to give her younger brother advice. "I’ve always been super cool with her,” she says. “I have a different relationship with her than what you guys have with Kylie and I always hear her out and stuff, but just seeing the motives is, like, what’s hurtful."



While Rob gripes that maybe Chyna hasn’t been genuine, Kim says, "What happened that you’re so insecure that you think she has the power? You have the power!”

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

In a confessional, the Kimoji creator reveals that she doesn’t think Rob and Chyna will last. “I’ve always felt like them as a couple just isn’t that heathy, and I think they know that, too. It’s not, like, some secret. Rob can be really irrational and he just has to learn to really take responsibility for himself and not blame it on Chyna,” she says. "This just all has to stop. It’s so clear what this relationship is and they’re just not meant to be with each other.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!