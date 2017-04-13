The White House could have been just a little bit more glamorous! In a teaser for next week's reunion episode, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards admits that she once dated President Donald Trump.



In the funny clip, executive producer Andy Cohen presses the 52-year-old former child star by saying, “I heard a rumor you once dated Donald Trump.” The former child star responds in mock horror, exclaiming, “What?!” while her c-stars (including her sister, Kyle) giggle, before copping to the truth. “Yes,” Richards admits, uncomfortably. “I had a dinner with him. I had dinner with Donald.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Cast member Lisa Vanderpump presses for details, asking, “Sex or not? Did you see him naked?” While all the ladies have a good laugh over Vanderpump’s questioning, Richards laughingly exclaims, “I don’t want to get into it! I don’t want to talk about the president.” A visibly stunned Cohen remarks, “Wow, Kim could have been our first lady!” while a sequin-clad Erika Jayne chimes in, “That would have been amazing!”

Richards is no longer a full-time cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she still made occasional appearances on the show during the season and joins the reunion in its second installment to confront frenemy Lisa Rinna, who questioned Richards’ sobriety in recent episodes. Richards, who publicly struggled with sobriety after her debut on the hit Bravo series, told Us Weekly in December that she’s “happy” with where her life is today. “Before I started the show,” the mother of four explained, “life was really good, you know? And then things happened and it wasn't. And it wasn't just my relapse that was hard. I went through a depression after that. So when I look now at where life is, I'm so happy. I'm just so grateful to be where I am today, and to be this happy and have life be this good and have the relationships that I have.” Richards explained, "I feel so blessed. I feel powerful. I feel so grateful. Honestly. Life is so amazing today. I wake up happy; I go to sleep happy. I'm with my kids all the time, and I'm with my grandson, and life is honestly a true blessing."



Part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 7 reunion airs on Bravo Tuesday, April 18, at 9 p.m. ET.