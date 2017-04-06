This is a party you don’t wanna be tardy for! Kim Zolciak returns to The Real Housewives of Atlanta on the Sunday, April 9, season 9 finale of the hit Bravo series, and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look.

In the clip, Zolciak, 38 — who left the show in 2013 after 5 seasons ­— reunites with the ladies of RHOA at Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party for Chateau Sheree. There, she strikes up a conversation with Kandi Burruss. Rather than continuing their years-long feud over royalties from Zolciak’s 2009 pop masterpiece “Tardy for the Party” — which was written by the Grammy-winning Burruss, 40 — the former collaborators discuss Kenya Moore’s shady remarks about Whitfield, 47, and the more than four years it took her to finally finish construction on her new mansion.

Bravo

“What is Kenya — is that her f--king name? — I wanna call her Kendra. What’s her f--king name? Kenya?” Zolciak asks Burruss, to which Burruss replies, “Kenya and Sheree, they had a whole lot of drama over this whole house situation.”

Zolciak, who says she doesn’t “really know anything about [Kenya],” complains that she “just got a f--king headache” while listening to her talk at Whitfield’s house. As seen in the preview, Moore, 46, bluntly tells Whitfield that her walk-in closet at her own Moore Manor is twice the size of the one at Chateau Sheree.

“I’m trying to keep my cool,” Whitfield says in a confessional. “Could Kenya act like a little bit more of a grown-up tonight?”

The Wives, Fiancées, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta author then goes over to Burruss and Zolciak to tell them about her drama with Moore. “I’m trying not to put nobody out of the chateau today!” she says. “I’ve been in the works for four and a half years. … [Kenya’s] s--t ain’t even finished, and [Moore Manor] looks a hot mess! My s--t don’t look cheap, and it ain’t cheap. If you know you’re wearing f--king Gucci, you know you got Gucci on.”

Moore, who’s standing just feet away, overhears Whitfield and lets out an exasperated, “Whatever.” Zolciak decides to confront the 1993 Miss USA by asking her, “Why are you just being an a--hole?”

To see how Moore reacts, watch the video above. The season 9 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sunday, April 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

