First comes marriage, then comes friendship. Kris Jenner and ex Caitlyn Jenner have had their ups and downs since finalizing their divorce in December 2014, but the two are on good terms these days, Kris tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“I’ve really tried to be a good friend,” Kris, 61, told Us in a phone interview on Sunday, March 5. “I try to be very understanding of how it must feel like to navigate a big huge family.”

Kris and Caitlyn’s tumultuous relationship after 23 years of marriage has been well documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and I Am Cait. But now the momager, who has been dating boyfriend Corey Gamble since 2014, is on good terms with her ex. “Relationships change all the time… I just try to be a good friend,” she told Us.

However, one scenario the E! star can’t imagine is double dating with Caitlyn. When asked if that was a possibility, she told Us, “Absolutely not.”

Kris, who has been married twice, also can’t envision getting married again right now. “I live my life by, ‘Tomorrow’s not promised and today is really amazing.’ I’m really happy with how things are right now,’ she said of whether wedding bells might be in the future for her and Gamble, 36.

But the matriarch does have some advice for others embarking on marriage: “It's old fashioned, but never go to bed angry and always communicate — and a little fabulous lingerie doesn't hurt!”

Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres March 12 on E! at 9 p.m. ET.



