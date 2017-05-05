Kristen Bell Helps Student Pull Off ‘Frozen’-Themed Promposal

For the first time in forever … or, ever, actually! Kristen Bell helped a high school student pull off the most epic Frozen-themed promposal when she hosted the Thursday, May 4, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Check it out in the clip above!

On behalf of a young man named Michael, the 36-year-old actress — who voices Anna in the hit Disney animated film — sang alternative lyrics to Frozen’s “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” asking his crush, Sarah, to join him at their upcoming prom.

However, Sarah had no idea that Michael was planning to prompose. Before the sweet moment, Bell sent the unsuspecting high-schooler (dressed in an Anna costume) on a scavenger hunt on L.A.’s Hollywood Boulevard, where she was told to find a Kristoff and bring him back to the studio. When Sarah headed out, Bell let the audience in on the secret.

“Now to make things more dramatic, Sarah and Michael have never been on a date before,” Bell explained. “Sarah has no idea Michael is asking her to prom. This could go terribly wrong, but you’ve got to admit it would make great TV, right?”

When Sarah brought “Kristoff” back in, he took off his mask to reveal his true identity. “Sarah, there’s something I wanted to ask you, but I didn’t know the words, so Kristen Bell is going to help me,” Michael told a stunned Sarah.

Bell then launched into her prom-inspired performance. “Do you want to be his prom date and go with Michael to the prom? He knows you’re just school buddies, but what the f--k, he thinks you’re really cute,” she sang. “He’s asking you to be his prom date, in front of millions of people… If you say no this will be awkward…”

To see if Sarah said yes, watch the video above!

