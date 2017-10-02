Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Oh, shade can you see! Ten years and 14 seasons since they first appeared on TV, the Kardashians are back for what appears to be the most drama-filled season yet! Between the fallout from Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial to Khloé Kardashian calling Caitlyn Jenner a “bad, mean person,” the Sunday, October 1, season premiere was full of tears, accusations, and a rare moment of vulnerability.

Kim Shades Khloé for Moving to Cleveland

The episode kicked off with Khloé inviting her sisters to Cleveland to get a look into her life with beau — and now future baby-daddy — Tristan Thompson. “It’s a much simpler life and I actually crave it,” Khloé admitted. “A lot of cooking and cleaning.” Tristan chimed in, revealing, “We stay home and we watch TV.” Later Kim Kardashian shaded Khloé for uprooting her life, saying to Kourtney Kardashian behind Khloe’s back, “She does put her whole life on hold for a guy.”

Kendall Opens Up About Pepsi Ad Controversy

In a rare moment of vulnerability from the supermodel, Kendall revealed her feelings about her publicly panned Pepsi commercial in a tear-soaked confessional. She confessed, “It’s a huge company. The people I was following … Michael Jackson’s done it. Britney Spears has done it. Beyoncé has done it. Pink … I trusted everyone. I trusted the teams. But after I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong.”

Kendall Doesn’t Mention Why the Commercial Was Offensive, Calls Fallout ‘Depressing’

Kendall, who never specifically mentioned Black Lives Matter by name or articulated any specific reason the ad may have come off as tone-deaf, kept emphasizing her regret in starring in the protest-themed advertisement. She continued, this time telling sister Kim, “I feel really bad that anyone that anyone was ever offended ... This was taken such a wrong way. … I have no idea how I’m gonna bounce back from it.” Kendall then mentioned the fallout from the commercial was “really depressing.” Kim advised her sister to be “real and honest” about the controversy and to look at it as an opportunity to “grow.”

Kendall continued to feel remorseful, stating, “I would never purposely hurt someone ever. … If I knew this was gonna be the outcome I would have never done something like this.” She continued, “It was so like, I just felt so f--king stupid.”

Kendall Says Caitlyn Shouldn’t Have Spoken to the Media

Kendall then lamented that Caitlyn talking to the press about the ad was misguided. Kendall told Kim, “My dad doesn’t actually know what happened. … She wouldn’t know. … She was not in the works of it and the behind-the-scenes of it.”

Khloé Calls Caitlyn a ‘Bad, Mean Person’

While on a private plane, Kim then vented to Khloé about the bombshells coming out of Caitlyn’s book — including her reveal that she’s gotten gender reassignment surgery. Kim appeared annoyed saying, “She ‘snipped.’ … Why couldn’t she have said that to us?” Khloé then snapped, revealing the root of her estrangement from Caitlyn, “It’s not ’cause you’re trans. That’s not why I’m not talking you. It’s because you’re a bad, mean person.”

Kris Hints at Regrets Over Marriage to Caitlyn

Kim, who was given a copy of Caitlyn’s memoir prior to its release earlier this year, revealed, “Clearly she gave me a different book with everything edited out that she didn’t want us to see.” Later, mom Kris Jenner Facetimed with Kim and Khloé while crying about the news. Through tears Kris said, “I never had any idea. … I never would have done this to my kids. … I’m always the last to know.”

Kourtney Wants Another Baby With Scott

While visiting Khloé in Cleveland, Kourtney revealed she might still want to have more children with ex Scott Disick. When asked if she would, Kourtney revealed, “I feel like I would if the situation was right. But that doesn’t mean tomorrow.” Considering Scott recently confirmed his relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie, “tomorrow” may be very far away.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

