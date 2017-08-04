Believe it or not, Kylie Jenner feels out of place sometimes. As glamorous and popular as she is, Jenner has revealed that she feels like an outcast in her life. In a preview for her new show, Life of Kylie, the reality star, 19, reveals the reason she went to a high school prom with a fan named Albert from Sacramento, California.

"I have a soft spot for the outcast because I was the outcast I guess in a lot of ways growing up," she says in the clip. "And I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can't relate to a lot of people so it's like this little world. I do feel like an outcast."

In the video, Jenner and her best friend Jordyn Woods are FaceTiming Albert’s mother, who cries while telling them no girl wanted to go to the prom as her son’s date.

"Just seeing Albert's mom and the emotion she has for her son, I don't know it's just not cool. Kids are mean these days and it's not right to treat people like that,” Jenner said.

After that conversation, the makeup mogul decided to be Albert’s date on his big night. In a previous clip from the show, she admitted that this was also her first time going to prom since she didn’t get the chance to go because she was homeschooled.



She said, “It was really sad, actually. I had to unfollow all of my friends that I went to school with. They probably all thought I hated them, but I just couldn’t see it."

Life of Kylie premieres on Sunday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

