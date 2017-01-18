If you have your heart set on a reunion for Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian, it sounds like you're not alone. In his Tuesday, January 17, post-rehab appearance on The Doctors, Odom — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians fixture and two-time NBA champion — spoke candidly about his past and where he hopes to head in light of his recovery.



Lamar Opens Up About Marital Troubles He and Khloé Had Prior to His Overdose



The special one-hour episode kicked off with a flashback to last month, when Lamar, 37, appeared on the show pre-rehab. He set the tone of that episode by taking his recovery seriously and giving some backstory to his near-death experience following an accidental overdose in Nevada in October 2015.

Of that time in his life, he said, “I wasn’t in a good place mentally before that incident. … Me and my wife at the time [Khloé] were going through some things …” He then mentioned that Khloé, 32, was the first person to tell him he was in a coma. (The pair, who married in September 2009, finalized their divorce last month.)



Lamar Admitted to "Committing Suicide" With His Drug Use



The show arranged for Lamar to spend 30 days at treatment facility Casa Palmera in San Diego, California, and following his release earlier this month, the basketball player was candid about his struggles. Of his addiction, he admitted, "Do I feel ashamed? … Hell, yeah. … I was basically just committing suicide."

In an interview with Dr. Travis Stork, Lamar explained, “I feel good, man. Great. Living. Sober. Hopefully a long life ahead of me.” He then credited his success with having his kids visit him in rehab. Lamar continued, “They were really happy that I went through the process." He also referred to their visit as a "turning point" for him.

Lamar Says "I Want My Wife Back"

In front of an entire studio audience, Lamar answered Dr. Stork’s question about what he’s looking forward to the most in his sober life by saying, “Honestly? I want my wife back. Other than that, I just want to live a normal healthy life.”

Considering Khloé told James Corden on January 11 that she and beau, Tristan Thompson, are using "the L-word," it's possible that his pleas for a reconciliation will fall on deaf ears.



Lamar Wants to "Repay" Khloé

The former NBA star continued about his ex-wife: "Khloé is important to me, and she’s been through all this with me and stood by my side. So I just want to repay her.” When Dr. Stork implied that the bright lights and media attention associated with his and Khloé’s relationship may not be the best thing for a recently recovering addict, Lamar responded by saying he’s not worried about that. "I know how to deal with it now," Lamar said.

BG012/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lamar’s Message to Khloé

Dr. Stork then asked Lamar what his message would be to Khloé and the rest of his family. Lamar responded, “Well, to my family and to Khloé, I just want to tell them that I’m sorry for all that wasted time and all that wasted energy. In my addiction, I didn’t know who I was.” He continued by saying his biggest regret was “wasted time that I missed out with my children.”

Lamar’s Psychologist Says He Left His Initial Rehab Stint Early

Dr. Stork welcomed Lamar’s rehab psychologist, Dr. Kellie Delli Colli, to the show, who admitted Lamar was “a completely different person” after completing treatment. She then referred to Lamar’s first round of rehab that stemmed from 2013 DUI charges. About that visit, Dr. Colli said Lamar “didn’t really go to groups," and that he “didn’t stay the whole time.” She was proud of him for completing rehab fully this time around, and actively participating in all aspects of treatment.

Lamar Has Already Fired His Sober Coach



Dr. Colli and Dr. Stork seemed concerned but optimistic when revealing that since leaving rehab, Lamar has already fired his sober coach. Dr. Colli referred to this as a “warning sign.” She told Lamar, “The good news is you’ve already reached out and said, ‘Hey, this is what happened.’” Lamar responded with, “I’m hip to that.”

Lamar Wants to "Rekindle"

Lamar wrapped up by saying he hopes to “tackle life” and even try “skydiving.” When Dr. Stork pushed the athlete again about reconnecting with Khloé and the limelight associated with that, Lamar answered, “I’m not concerned about that at all. Can’t be afraid to succeed, bro.” Of his future goals, the athlete said, “I ran so many people away … for that three minutes of feel-good. … So I’d like to rekindle those relationships.”

The Doctors airs daily on daytime TV in national syndication.

