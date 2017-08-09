Lauren Conrad Turns Your Average Game Night Into A Retro Fondue Party

Let the games begin! Since the early days of their romance, Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell, 37, have relished spending an evening at home playing cards and charades. “We’re competitive,” she admits to Us Weekly. But it can be even more fun to invite four to six friends ("for even teams") and add a theme. As the Celebrate author explains in the video above, in this instance, that meant weaving mid-century modern accents throughout the menu and decor.

PHOTO: YONI GOLDBERG; STYLIST: TARA SWENNEN; HAIR STYLIST: KRISTIN ESS; MAKEUP ARTIST: CARISSA FERRERI; MANICURIST: CARLA KAY; PROP STYLIST: KATE MARTINDALE; FOOD STYLIST: ADAM PEARSON

Themed or not, the set up couldn't be simpler. “You provide the game and snacks, but there’s not a lot of planning to do,” says the new mom (her son Liam arrived July 5). To keep with the retro vibe, she chose Old Fashioned cocktails and served fondue in vintage pots found through Etsy, eBay and flea markets. "Fondue isn't done a lot, and it's a fun, interactive food," enthuses the LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl's designer. If it won’t disrupt the action (or increase the likelihood of spillage), set up your nosh where you’re sitting. “Otherwise,” she explains, “you’re kind of creating two separate activities.”

YONI GOLDBERG

While she’d typically abide by a two drinks per person per hour average for a large party, the Little Market cofounder, 31, plays it looser for an intimate gathering. “When you’re having a small group, you know your friends and how much they’ll consume,” she notes.



Meanwhile, gold-accented glasses tie into the retro aesthetic, but “they’re not silly — you can easily incorporate them into the rest of your dishware.”

YONI GOLDBERG

For the actual games, the lifestyle expert favors backgammon and Pictionary, but she suggests tailoring it to your crowd. "You can pick a favorite card game, old-school board games, or one of those apps that provides games," brainstorms Conrad. Whether you pick teams or let guests choose is also a matter of preference. “I like being with my husband,” she says. “We’re on the same wavelength.”

