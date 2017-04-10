Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel Talk 'Gilmore Girls' Return

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel aren't necessarily ready to return to Stars Hollow. At Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys panel on Sunday, April 9, the stars of The CW's Gilmore Girls and its Netflix sequel, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, addressed the possibility of filming another installment.

"I don’t know if there is a need to do more. I would never want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome," Graham, 50, who played quirky fast-talking mom Lorelai Gilmore on the series. "There’s probably a way to keep these characters alive, but I don’t know if that’s the best thing for them.” Bledel, 35, who starred as Lorelai's journalist daughter, added that she's "interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I sort of relate to and can hook into."



Warner Bros./Delivered by Online USA via Getty Images

Graham also confirmed that she and costar Bledel have not been approached about doing another season on Netflix. In March, however, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told UK’s Press Association that he'd like to see more episodes. "We hope [it happens],” he said. "We obviously loved the success of the show [and] fans loved how well it was done; it delivered what they hoped."

Girlmore Girls originally ran for seven seasons on The WB and The CW, from 2000 through 2007. The comedic drama told the story of single mom Lorelai and her daughter, Rory, who lived in the fictional Connecticut town Stars Hollow. The series also launched the career of Emmy-winner and Oscar-nominee Melissa McCarthy, who played Lorelai's friend Sookie. In 2016, Netflix revived the show for four hour-long episodes.

