Stars Hollow is so 2016. Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham has landed the title role in the Fox pilot Linda From HR, and the actress will also recur on the upcoming season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, according to Deadline.



Linda From HR is a family sitcom that centers on human resources employee Linda Plugh (Graham) making a bad decision that turns her mundane life into an exciting but dangerous thrill ride. Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld (Disney XD's Kickin' It) wrote the pilot script, and My Name Is Earl executive producer Marc Buckland is directing. The show has not yet been picked up to series.

Meanwhile, details of Graham's Curb role are not currently known, as creator and star Larry David tends to keep the show's details under wraps. Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are also set to have recurring parts on the Emmy-winning HBO comedy's upcoming ninth season.

Graham, 49, who costarred for six seasons on NBC's drama Parenthood, is perhaps best known for playing Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, and she reprised the role for Netflix's revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which launched with four episodes in November. Fans have been clamoring for even more new installments of the dramedy, due in part to the "Winter" episode ending with that shocking cliffhanger, but neither the cast nor creator Amy Sherman-Palladino have given a definitive sense of whether more is on the way.

"It hasn't been a conversation as of yet," Alexis Bledel (Rory) said at a press event last month about whether additional Gilmore Girls episodes are coming. "All of us are wanting to tell a good story. The only thing I can say about future installments is that it would be about the story and the timing. We want to tell a great story."

