Rachel Berry disagrees! Lea Michele opened up about her former Glee costar Heather Morris' shocking elimination from Dancing With the Stars during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, April 25.

"First of all, that was ridiculous because the reality is that Heather already won Dancing With the Stars," Michele, 30, said. "I don't know if you watched Glee, but she's, like, the best dancer in the entire world, so she certainly should have won."

Bravo

Nevertheless, the Scream Queens actress is proud of Morris, 30, who previously worked as a backup dancer for Beyoncé, and her pro partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "We were all really sad, but I think she's incredible," Michele said on WWHL. "She's a mom of two, she's gorgeous and she's in her element, back dancing. So, I think it was an incredible thing, win or lose."

Eric McCandless/ABC

Michele also opened up about her favorite and least favorite songs she performed during Glee's six seasons. "I think the worst was the 'What Does the Fox Say?' song," she admitted. "It was an internet sensation song that we did with puppets. That was definitely my least favorite song we ever did."



As for her favorite? "The best was probably 'Somebody to Love' or 'Don't Stop Believin'.' But 'Gangnam Style' was also probably a low point."

