Leah Remini and Kevin James star as Carrie and Doug Heffernan on The King of Queens. Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

The Heffernans are back! Former King of Queens costars Leah Remini and Kevin James are set to reunite on the small screen, CBS announced on Friday, March 24.

Remini, 46, will appear in the two-part first season finale of James' comedy Kevin Can Wait. In the episode, his character, Kevin Gable, briefly comes out of retirement to go undercover in an ongoing police investigation.

Remini and James, 51, played married couple Carrie and Doug Heffernan on The King of Queens from 1998 to 2007. The sitcom also starred Jerry Stiller, Victor Williams, Patton Oswalt and Gary Valentine.

In July 2015, Remini recounted the audition she had with the Grown Ups star. "He made me laugh in the first two seconds of meeting him. It was just instant chemistry. Really, Kevin was the reason I did [the show]," she said during Oprah: Where Are They Now? at the time. "Kevin was very disarming when I walked in the room. Kevin smiles with his eyes, and there's something so sweet and warm about somebody like [that]... Their soul comes out. He was one of those people to me. So, I fell in love with him, and he was my 'husband' for 10 years."

The Kevin Can Wait finale airs on CBS on Monday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET.



