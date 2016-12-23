Struggling with job un-Sur-tainty? Lisa Vanderpump puts James Kennedy in his place after he accuses her of bending the truth on Vanderpump Rules' Monday, December 26, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The Bravo unscripted series' preview clip shows Kennedy catching up with Vanderpump, who fired him from his job at Sur a few episodes ago. During their sit-down, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, makes it clear that she is not a big fan of the DJ's attitude.



"You were an arrogant little punk — and look at me," Vanderpump tells Kennedy. "Do I look like somebody that employs an arrogant little punk?"



Kennedy says, "No, but you have done in the past with Jax [Taylor]." The Sur boss replies, "I'm not saying Jax displays exemplary behavior, but in his workplace, he's never been disrespectful."



When Kennedy calls this a "lie," Vanderpump isn't having it. "So you're calling me a liar?" she asks. "So you come in here, and you use the f-bomb, and you call me a liar, and you expect me to give you the time of day."



"I'm saying he's not disrespectful to me," she continues. "You have been disrespectful to me. You can't stop yourself. My life is actually better without you in it. I'm being honest — it's less problematic."



The pair continue to butt heads when Vanderpump suggests that Kennedy find a new career path, rather than continuing to work as a DJ. She tells the camera, "There's a great moral to this story, and it's the oldest thing in the world: You don't know what you had until it's gone. Ain't that the truth? James is gone."



Watch the clip above. Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.



