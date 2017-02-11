A painful parting of ways. A mother reveals the moment she was forced to say goodbye to her infant son on Long Lost Family's Sunday, February 12, season 2 premiere, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC unscripted series' preview clip introduces Phyllis, who hasn't seen her biological son since placing him for adoption many years ago. She is now hoping they can someday reconnect.



When cohost Lisa Joyner asks Phyllis why she initially didn't tell her family she was pregnant, she replies, "I was fearful that I would be asked to abort, so I knew if I could hide it long enough, that wouldn't be an option. And it was shortly after that of course that my mom confronted me, and I told her I was [pregnant]."

"I was steadily saying to my mother that I want my son," Phyllis continues. "I held him immediately. I went to the nursery Tuesday and Wednesday for every feeding, and then on Thursday morning, I went in, and his bed was empty. … And I thought my heart would just burst, so I went back to my room, and the case workers were there, and they had me sign papers, and I went home without him. All I remember is that [it was a] pain I will never forget."



Watch the emotional clip above. Long Lost Family airs on TLC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.



