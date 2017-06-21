Matchmaker, matchmaker! Sit back and relive the most hilarious moments from the first three episodes of Love Connection before the hit revival returns on Thursday, June 22.



In a flashback collective, host Andy Cohen asked contestants to rate their date’s appearances based on first impressions. One long-haired contestant, Mark, dissed his date, Natalie, with a ranking of “1” — her jaw to hit the floor in disbelief!

Meanwhile, another show participant, Esther, threatened that she would “call it quits” if her date, Michael, gave her a score below a “7.” Although he gave her a “3,” Esther didn’t refrain from speaking her mind. “I think you meant a ’13’ baby,” she snapped back.

The montage clip also takes Us back to the most awkward onscreen moment so far. In the scene, Cohen, 48, calls out one contestant for going rogue and pocketing the $500 the show gave her for a date. “How did you decide then that you were going to go dutch?” the Bravo star asked the giggling competitor.

The video also features an expected first date marriage proposal that may have yielded a favorable outcome.

Watch the video above!

Love Connection airs Thursdays on Fox at 9 p.m. ET.

