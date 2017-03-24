Reaching out. Mama June Shannon joins a weight-loss support group after backsliding on her diet on Mama June: From Not to Hot's Friday, March 24, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The WE tv unscripted series' preview clip shows Shannon realizing that she needs assistance after her recent weight gain. The reality TV star has been under pressure with ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's wedding on the horizon, and last week's episode showed Shannon butting heads with him and and his fiancée, Jennifer Lamb.

"I'm joining a small weight-loss support group," Shannon, 37, tells the camera in the clip. "Even though I threw out all my junk food, it would be great to get some help to keep the weight off long-term. I mean, I'm really nervous about walking into a room of people I don't know and talking about my overeating. I'm scared, but I've got to do something."

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch tells the group, "I've tried to change my life. I was doing pretty good until I had to go meet my ex-boyfriend's fiancée. She wants my daughter to be in the wedding, and then he wants all of us to be in the wedding. And then I just fell off the wagon. It was just too much."

In the previous episode, Lamb told Shannon that she doesn't take proper care of daughter Alana Thompson. "You need to get directions and learn how to be a mother," Lamb said. "I’ll just be the mother that you can’t be."

Watch the clip above. Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

