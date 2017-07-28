Till death do us part… or not. On the season finale of Married at First Sight, the three couples were all feeling anxious as decision day rapidly approached. Cody and Danielle were still trying to find the spark, but it didn’t seem their efforts were really working. Sheila and Nate were working to avoid repeating their recent blowout fight. Anthony and Ashley continued getting along well, but she was nervous that he still hadn’t said “I love you.”

Karolina Wojtasik/FYI

Cody and Danielle Struggle With Their Lack of Sex Life

Danielle met up with her friend Angie (who was hot and heavy with Cody’s brother). Danielle was clearly frustrated both that she and Cody didn’t have romance and that Cody kept reminding her of it. “Eight weeks is a long time not to feel comfortable giving kisses or holding hands,” Angie said. “It’s just so hard thinking about the future,” Danielle said as she almost broke down in tears. Cody meanwhile met up with his friend. “I’m going to hold on for as long as I can,” he said, noting that he didn’t know how much longer he could take it.



Cody and Danielle did manage to come together to exchange gifts. Danielle gave Cody a glassware set, and Cody gave Danielle a necklace – which she obviously loved. For one brief moment, she looked like she might be feeling a spark… but then she wasn’t. When Cody asked her about it later, she said she wasn’t sure what to say or how to navigate their lack of chemistry.

Ashley and Anthony Make Their Decision

Things were pretty dreamy in Ashley and Anthony’s world. She was clearly on cloud nine heading into decision day. When they finally sat down with the experts, Ashley said their biggest challenge was “communication.” Anthony thought the biggest challenge was that Ashley was not as “open-minded” as he would like. When the topic of kids came up, Anthony said he didn’t want to have kids in a year. He thought that would be “insane.” Then it was time to make it official.



Ashley told Anthony she thought the last eight weeks had been “amazing” and they had “so much to look forward to.” Not surprisingly, she wanted to stay married. Then it was Anthony’s turn. “Ashley, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs,” he began. “And I couldn’t think of anyone else I would rather spend the rest of my life with. I want to stay married to you. I’m usually not missing words, but right now I am. Ashley, I love you.”

She was totally over the moon. “I love you too,” she said. Then everyone cried, including Rachel DeAlto. When Rachel and Anthony got home Anthony said he was looking forward to “getting a family started.” That was music to Ashley’s ears.

Karolina Wojtasik/FYI

Cody and Danielle Decide Their Fate

As they sat down with the experts, Cody said he really regretted saying he just wanted to be friends. Danielle said she didn’t have “falling in love” feelings for him, but she cared about him a lot. Danielle was up first to say whether she wanted to stay married or not. “I’ve thought a lot about this,” she began. “We aren’t in a perfect place. It’s been tough at times.” She struggled to find the words, but finally added, “I would like to stay married and keep working.”



Cody smiled when he heard that. “It’s been hard times,” he said. “In some ways, we’re not the perfect couple, but no matter what, we always had one good moment in the day.” He then added, “I would like to stay married to you.” They kissed – well, they pecked. It was the most physical contact they’d had in weeks. They both seemed hopeful for the future. “The main thing is that I want both of us to be happier people because we’re in the marriage."

Karolina Wojtasik/FYI

Sheila and Nate

“This experience was a huge leap of faith and the thing about taking a leap is that you don't know where you will land,” Sheila said. “I want to be your wife until the day I die.”

Then Nate was on the hot seat. Nate took Sheila’s hands in his. “Eight weeks have been amazing and today is decision day technically, but decision day was when I said, ‘I do.’” He added, “I love this woman. I love you a lot, a lot a lot.” To the camera, he said their first eight weeks together “surpassed” his expectations. He then promised to never stop trying with her. He promised to never give up and to cherish her every day and every moment. It was a lot of promises, but he seemed sincere.

Sheila broke down in tears. “Crying is what I do. You taught me what it means to be loved and you love me so purely and unconditionally and for that I will forever be grateful,” she said.



Tell Us: Were you surprised by the final decisions?

