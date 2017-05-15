Christina Aguilera is getting emoji-fied! The pop superstar is playing Akiko Glitter in The Emoji Movie, and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look at her character.

The 36-year-old actress tells Us that she's voicing a supercool dancer that lives inside the Just Dance app. "I love Akiko Glitter because she's just free and alive,” Aguilera says. "She lives the way I would love to express myself all the time. She's got this fun color hair, lives in this world that seems alive and fun to express yourself. You just get to move and have fun and just listen to music all the time, which is fun for everyone. What's not to love?”

Aguilera adds that she was thrilled to join the animated film. “When I was first asked to be part of The Emoji Movie, I was very intrigued as I am pretty obsessed with emojis,” she tells Us. "I use them all the time. It's everything to me in life to express myself. You don't need words at all, just need emojis.”

The Emoji Movie, which is directed by Tony Leondis and produced by Michelle Raimo Kouyate, reveals a hidden world inside your phone. One of the emojis, Gene (played by T.J. Miller), goes on an adventure through the different apps and meets several fun characters along the way. The Sony Pictures Animation production also features emojis voiced by James Corden, Anna Faris, Maya Rudolph, Steven Wright, Jennifer Coolidge and Sir Patrick Stewart.



Catch the new Emoji Movie trailer on Tuesday, May 16, and see the movie in theaters on Wednesday, July 28.

