Michelle Obama made her final appearance as first lady on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 11, and it was pretty much perfect.

During an interview, Fallon, 42, asked Obama, 52, if she'd like to join him to write some thank you notes.



As she got up to sit beside him, the first lady remarked, "I like this, this side of the desk," as the audience cheered.

The Tonight Show/YouTube

"No, I'm not leaving, I'm not leaving," Fallon said with a laugh. "I just saw [house band] The Roots getting very excited."



Obama kicked off the sketch, writing a note to her husband. "Thank you, Barack, for proving you're not a lame duck but my very own silver fox," she said, adding, "I'm angling for a good gift."

Then it was Fallon's turn. "Thank you, first lady Michelle Obama, for bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase 'The right to 'bare' arms,'" he said as he showed a shot of her flexing her guns.



"You are welcome," she replied.

Then she referenced January 20, when president-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the U.S. "Thank you, inauguration day, or as I like to call it, 'Let's move,'" she said referencing her campaign to solve childhood obesity.



Fallon was up next. "Thank you, Mrs. Obama, for being a strong, smart, independent woman, an activist, a style icon, and a great dancer, and showing us all what it would look like if Beyoncé married a much nerdier Jay Z," he said.



"That's my boo," she said as a picture of her husband appeared onscreen.

"Mom jeans and all," she added referencing the viral Evolution of Mom Dancing sketches she did with Fallon in 2013 and 2015.

Next Obama referenced her Reach Higher initiative, but Fallon got the biggest cheer with his final thank-you note. Watch the video above to see what prompted the crowd to erupt in applause.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



