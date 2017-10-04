What a surprise! A group of lucky fans of The Voice got a big surprise while posing for a photo in a coach's chair: Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon photobombed them!

In a new “Tonight Show Celebrity Photobomb” segment for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 3, the unsuspecting fans put on a big smile while the “Malibu” singer and the late-night host snuck in from behind them to make their snaps even more memorable.

As fans sat in the coach’s chair in front of a step-and-repeat emblazoned with the competition series' logo, the duo started their antics in the background. Cyrus, 24, and Fallon, 43, stood quietly behind the fans while wearing gigantic cowboy hats, shared a sandwich Lady and the Tramp-style and used umbrellas as props.

While it took some people a little bit of time to realize what was happening, as soon as they came face to face with The Voice coach and Fallon, their emotions went through the roof. In one moment, a group of three women completely lost it when they saw the pair and couldn't stop screaming. One fan jumped up and down and hugged The Last Song actress and asked for another picture with her, and the whole group got to pose for a second photo.

One fan freaked out after she seeing the “Younger Now” singer and exclaimed, “What is happening? Oh, my God! I love you, I love The Voice, it’s my favorite,” and when she later realized that the man to her right was the comedian, she yelled, “Jimmy Fallon! Oh, my God!”

Watch the clip above to see how all the fans reacted to the surprise!

The Tonight Show airs weekdays on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET and The Voice airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.