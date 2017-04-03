Belle of the ball! Miranda Lambert made history at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, as she won a record-breaking eighth consecutive award for Female Vocalist of the Year. Watch the video above.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"This really means the world to me," she said. "I'm just glad to see females kicking ass these days, I'm so proud to be part of that." (Lambert broke the record previously held by Reba McEntire.)

The country superstar, who performed her song "Tin Man" at the Las Vegas event, went on to also win Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings, which she wrote following her split from Blake Shelton. She alluded to their divorce while accepting the award on stage.

"I just want to say thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and sharing that with me," she told the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena.

John Shearer/WireImage

Lambert and the Voice coach, 40, announced in July 2015 that they were ending their four-year marriage. Lambert told Billboard magazine in August that she had a "hard time" after the split and admitted months later during a January show that she drank "a little extra" in the aftermath.

Lambert and Shelton have both moved on, however. Us Weekly broke the news in December 2015 that the "Vice" singer and musician Anderson East, who she brought to the ACMs on Sunday, were dating. One month earlier, Gwen Stefani's rep exclusively confirmed to Us that the No Doubt frontwoman and Shelton were an item.



