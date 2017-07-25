It's that time again! MTV announced the nominations for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards via Instagram Live on Tuesday, July 25.

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with eight nods for his "HUMBLE." music video, while Katy Perry and The Weeknd are tied with five nominations each. Additionally, the network announced that it will combine the Best Female Video and Best Male Video categories into a new classification, Artist of the Year, following the critical acclaim of the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards' non-gendered categories.

This year's nominees also include Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper and Miley Cyrus, among many others. See the full list below!

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV Sunday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic"

Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful"

DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts"

The Weeknd – "Reminder"

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth featuring Selena Gomez – "We Don't Talk Anymore"

DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts"

D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty – "Broccoli"

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – "Closer"

Calvin Harris featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean – "Feels"

Zayn and Taylor Swift – "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)"

Best Pop

Shawn Mendes – "Treat You Better"

Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You"

Harry Styles – "Sign of the Times"

Fifth Harmony featuring Gucci Mane – "Down"

Katy Perry featuring Skip Marley – "Chained to the Rhythm"

Miley Cyrus – "Malibu"

Best Hip Hop

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Big Sean – "Bounce Back"

Chance the Rapper – "Same Drugs"

D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty – "Broccoli"

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert – "Bad & Boujee"

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne – "I'm the One"

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara – "Stay"

Kygo and Selena Gomez – "It Ain't Me"

Calvin Harris – "My Way"

Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and Mø – "Cold Water"

Afrojack featuring Ty Dolla $ign – "Gone"

Best Rock

Coldplay – "A Head Full of Dreams"

Fall Out Boy – "Young and Menace"

Twenty One Pilots – "Heavydirtysoul"

Green Day – "Bang Bang"

Foo Fighters – "Run"

Best Fight Against the System

Logic featuring Damian Lemar Hudson – "Black SpiderMan"

The Hamilton Mixtape – "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)"

Big Sean – "Light"

Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful"

Taboo featuring Shailene Woodley – "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL"

John Legend – "Surefire"

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Imagine Dragons – "Thunder"

Ed Sheeran – "Castle on the Hill"

DJ Shadow featuring Run the Jewels – "Nobody Speak"

Halsey – "Now or Never"

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Katy Perry featuring Skip Marley – "Chained to the Rhythm"

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic"

Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful"

The Weeknd – "Reminder"

Best Art Direction

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic"

Katy Perry featuring Migos – "Bon Appetit"

DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts"

The Weeknd – "Reminder"

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

A Tribe Called Quest – "Dis Generation"

KYLE featuring Lil Yachty – "iSpy"

Katy Perry featuring Skip Marley – "Chained to the Rhythm"

Harry Styles – "Sign of the Times"

Best Choreography

Kanye West – "Fade"

Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj – "Side to Side"

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE."

Sia – "The Greatest"

Fifth Harmony featuring Gucci Mane – "Down"

Best Editing

Future – "Mask Off"

Young Thug – "Wyclef Jean"

Lorde – "Green Light"

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – "Closer"

The Weeknd – "Reminder"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!