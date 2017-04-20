MTV VMAs Return to the West Coast for 2017

So long, New York! The MTV Video Music Awards are returning to the West Coast for 2017 after broadcasting from New York City’s Madison Square Garden last year. The wild awards show will air live from the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

“MTV, at 35 years old, has been around almost as long as the Forum. Together, we’re 85 and enjoy lifetimes of music history,” managing partner for the Forum (and Kardashian BFF) Shelli Azoff said. “This year is sure to be another epic show with many incredible memories for MTV, the award winners, and especially the fans. The entire Forum family is thrilled to welcome back the VMAs!”

The VMAs have alternated between several cities throughout the years. While it usually takes place in NYC or Los Angeles, it’s also been held in Miami and Las Vegas.

The last time the VMAs were hosted at the Forum in 2014, Beyoncé took home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and performed a 16-minute medley of her 2013 self-titled album, which included “Drunk in Love,” “Partition” and “Flawless.” Miley Cyrus — one year after her then-scandalous performance with Robin Thicke at the 2013 VMAs in Brooklyn — was honored with the coveted Video of the Year Award for “Wrecking Ball.”



