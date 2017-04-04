She meant well! Nancy Kerrigan knows that fellow ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi meant well when she tweeted "break a leg" last week. The longtime friends joked about the unfortunate joke ahead of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, April 3.



As previously reported, critics called out 1992 gold medalist Yamaguchi for using the phrase. Kerrigan, 47, of course, shattered her kneecap when Tonya Harding's ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, hired a hit man named Shane Stant to attack Kerrigan before the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway.

Kerrigan didn't let Yamaguchi's tweet phase her. Instead, she invited her to the DWTS set in L.A. and Yamaguchi brought along a poster that read "Break a leg Nancy!"

A special sign to cheer on my roomie @nancyakerrigan 😜 vote!!! A post shared by Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

"A special sign to cheer on my roomie @nancyakerrigan vote!!!" Yamaguchi, 45, joked in the Instagram caption.

Kerrigan and Harding's historic sports scandal will be chronicled in the upcoming biopic I, Tonya. Caitlin Carver will take on the Kerrigan role and Margot Robbie will be playing Harding, 46, who in real life now resides in Washington state. According to USA Today, she works intermittently as a woodworker.

Kerrigan opened up about the incident in the NBC documentary Nancy & Tonya, which was released in 2014. "It’s sad, the bizarre craziness that all transpired," Kerrigan said in the film. "It's too bad, because she's talented." Harding, meanwhile, has maintained that she was not involved in the incident.

