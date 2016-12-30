Ryan Seacrest attends Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on December 31, 2014 in New York City. Credit: Neilson Barnard/DCNYRE2015/Getty Images

The weather outside is frightful but the 2017 New Year's Eve TV specials promise to be delightful, with stars including Mariah Carey and Blake Shelton performing as the clock ticks down toward midnight on Saturday, December 31.

ABC

Ryan Seacrest returns to host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The New Year's Eve staple, which marks its 45th anniversary this year, will feature five and a half hours of performances and reports on New Year's celebrations from around the world.



Seacrest will be joined by Jenny McCarthy, and performers including Demi Lovato, DNCE, Jason Derulo, Thomas Rhett and Gloria Estefan and the cast of her Broadway musical On Your Feet! are set to sing.

The show will also cross to New Orleans and L.A., where Fergie will be hosting and performing at the Billboard Hollywood Party, which will feature songs from Fifth Harmony, Niall Horan, John Legend, and more artists.



And just before the ball drops in NYC's Times Square, Mariah Carey will perform.

NBC

Over on NBC, the night kicks off at 8 p.m. ET with a look back at the year's top stories in A Toast to 2016! Hosted by Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, the two-hour special features interviews with stars including Michael Bublé, Melissa Rivers and Simone Biles.

That will be followed by a special episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers at 10 p.m. ET, featuring guests Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger, SNL's Leslie Jones and a performance from Kelly Clarkson.



Then at 11:30 p.m. ET, Carson Daly and cohost Mel B. will be ringing in the New Year from Times Square with a one-hour special that features performances from Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Pentatonix and Blake Shelton.



FOX

On Fox, Pitbull's New Year's Revolution (at 11 p.m. ET) will be a 90-minute special from Miami's Bayfront Park with hosts Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg and performances from the I Love the '90s tour, featuring Biz Markie, Coolio, Naughty By Nature, Rob Base, Salt-N-Pepa, Tone Loc and Young MC.

PBS



PBS will be welcoming 2017 with Live From Lincoln Center (at 9:30 p.m. ET) with the New York Philharmonic playing American classics, including works by Rodgers and Hammerstein. The 90-minute program will be followed by ACL Hall of Fame New Year's Eve at 11 p.m. ET. Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally will be hosting the show as Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King and Kris Kristofferson are inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.

CNN

Meanwhile on CNN, Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin will be reuniting for New Year's Eve Live (at 8 p.m. ET), a four-and-a-half-hour special where the comedian will do her best to embarrass her silver-haired cohost and make him turn beet-red.

