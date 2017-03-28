We've got chills, they're multiplyin'! Olivia Newton-John revealed in a new interview that she and John Travolta are planning a reunion for the upcoming 40th anniversary of Grease.

Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images

"We're thinking up ways. Nothing to announce yet," the 68-year-old actress said before accepting the Icon Award at the Fame Awards at Hard Rock Live in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 23, according to The Mirror. "Forty-year anniversary of Grease, which I can't believe. Time goes so fast. It is so exciting."

Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images

Newton-John didn't specify what the reunion would look like or who else would appear, but she said it could be one of her last performances as she prepares to retire from show business.



"As time goes on, I think of doing less and having more time off," she said. "Every year for the last 20 years, I thought I was retiring and then somebody would say, 'How about this?' and it's like, 'Oh, that looks fun,' or 'How about this?' Things that I would never think about."

The 1978 movie, which was based on Warren Casey and Jim Jacobs' 1971 musical of the same name, followed teenagers Danny and Sandy — played by Travolta and Newton-John, respectively — who fell in love in the summer of 1958 and later reconnected at their high school. The beloved movie was remade into a live TV special titled Grease: Live in 2016, with Julianne Hough and Aaron Tveit starring the lead roles.



The Australian singer-actress previously reunited with her Grease costar Didi Conn, who played fellow Pink Lady Frenchy, at her Las Vegas show "Summer Nights" in January 2015.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!