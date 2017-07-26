Bravo

She's a trooper! Olivia Wilde adorably reached out to Jennifer Lawrence after the Oscar winner vomited during her Broadway show in NYC earlier this month. Wilde, 33, opened up about the incident when a viewer called in during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, July 25.

"Listen, she didn't need to apologize. I felt so bad and I sent her some Matzah ball soup and some bagels and she feels much better," Wilde said. "She had a stomach flu, the poor thing walked in sick."

She added: "She's feeling better thank the Lord because she's the best."

As previously reported, the Passengers actress, 26, got up mid-performance during 1984 at the Hudson Theatre to throw up in the bathroom. Ushers helped escort her out of her seat and into the lobby area.

As it turns out, Lawrence had to cancel her plans for the rest of the night. On Tuesday, Cohen, 49, revealed that she was expected to drop by WWHL after the showing — but as an audience member.

"She was supposed to come here," he told Wilde and fellow guest Anderson Cooper. "She was going to watch the show that night. It was so random. Vicki Gunvalson was on and she really wanted to come on. Not even kidding. Isn't that crazy?"

Lawrence, of course, has been open about her love for the Real Housewives franchise and is even friends with Lisa Vanderpump.



