Orange Is the New Black's Season 5 Preview Ends With a Bang

More Litchfield drama! Netflix released the first look at Orange Is the New Black's fifth season Tuesday, April 11 — and it ends with a bang. Watch the video above!

The one-minute clip kicks off where the fourth season ended, with Dayanara Diaz (Dascha Polanco) pointing a loaded gun at a prison guard. Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) and Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) spot the riot from down the hall but make a quick exit back to their bunks.

Cara Howe/Netflix

"Is this a step forward or backward for equality?" Piper asks. Alex replies: "I don't care. We are getting out of here now, come on."

Tensions are high following the death of (spoiler!) Poussey, who was played by Samira Wiley. Dayanara appears overwhelmed as her fellow inmates pressure her to pull the trigger. The preview goes black as a shot is fired.

Back in February, Netflix renewed the smash for three more seasons: 5, 6 and 7.

Orange Is the New Black's fifth season debuts June 9.



