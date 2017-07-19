Guess who's back! Paige Davis is returning to Trading Spaces to host its reboot in 2018, TLC announced on Wednesday, July 19.

"I will be hosting Trading Spaces again. I'm back at TLC, back home and back where I belong," the TV personality, 47, confirmed in a short video message shared on the network's website.

Davis served as the host of the TLC reality series from 2001 to 2004. She was dropped from the show in January 2005 as the network tested a host-free format. Davis briefly returned in 2008 before the series came to an end.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

After Trading Spaces, the actress hosted OWN's Home Made Simple, for which she was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel Program in 2013, and cohosted Hallmark Channel's Home & Family.

More recently, Davis returned to Broadway to revive her role as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She has also starred in stage productions including An Act of God, Boeing Boeing, Sweet Charity and Beauty and the Beast, in addition to touring as a dancer with The Beach Boys.

In March, TLC president and general manager Nancy Daniels announced that Trading Spaces, which she called the "most successful and most iconic series," would return in 2018. She did not provide further details at the time.

The revival has already begun casting homeowners in the first three cities of Los Angeles, Atlanta and Baltimore.

