Joel is still a dreamboat. Parenthood costars Sam Jaeger and Erika Christensen went back to their Braverman roots this week thanks to his quick thinking.



The American Sniper actor, 40, decided to visit their characters' fictional home on the soundstage in L.A. on Tuesday, July 18. He took a video of himself walking through the living room and kitchen and sent it to his former TV wife.

Jaeger and the Ten Days in the Valley actress, 34, played Joel and Julia Graham, respectively, on the NBC series, which ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015.



What, you didn't want to cry today? Sorry. Just got this text from @samjaeger ... #parenthood #joelia A post shared by Erika Christensen (@erikachristensen) on Jul 18, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

“What?!” Jaeger exclaims in the clip. “It’s empty. But you know what? I can feel the love. I hope you’re doing well. Just tooling around Universal [Studios] today and I thought I’d come up to the old house! I love you.”

Christensen later shared the video on Instagram. “What, you didn't want to cry today? Sorry,” she wrote. “Just got this text from @samjaeger ... #parenthood #joelia."

Of course, Parenthood fans often had to stock up on tissues each week as they caught up with the Bravermans.



