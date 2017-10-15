Pink was the musical guest on the October 14 episode of Saturday Night Live, marking the third time the three-time Grammy winner has performed on the show.



Pink (real name Alecia Moore) slayed her performance of “What About Us?,” the first single off of her new album Beautiful Trauma, while wearing a brown tweed vest with a matching jacket and large gold hoop earrings. The “Raise Your Glass” singer hit all of the notes with her powerful vocals, leading viewers impressed as she belted out the emotional song.

She later performed a powerful rendition of her new single, “Beautiful Trauma,” which has already become a monster hit with more than six million views since the audio was released on YouTube on September 28. The music video has also been viewed more than 500,000 times since it was released on Thursday, October 12. She switched up her outfit to something more funky for her second set, wearing a hot pink puffy vest over plaid pants.

Both songs allude to being inspired by Pink’s relationship with her husband of 11 years, Carey Hart, with lyrics like, “It’s like we burned so bright we burned out” and “What about all the times you said you had the answers? What about all the broken happy ever afters?”

As previously reported, Pink, 38, didn’t hold back in a recent interview with The Guardian, in which she revealed the up and downs of their marriage.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some," she said in the interview published on Friday, October 13. "And then I’ll look at him and go: 'I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the sh-t you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again.' Then two weeks later I’m like, ‘Things are going so good, you guys.’”

“Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year," the songstress admitted. "‘Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?’ Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

The couple tied the knot in 2006 after taking a brief break in 2003. They later split again in 2008 and even considered divorce — but have remained together since then. They share daughter Willow Sage, 6, and 9-month-old son Jameson.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!