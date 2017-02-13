The Beyhive is buzzing! Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, showed off her growing baby bump while singing at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12, and fans could barely contain themselves. Watch a clip above, and keep track of the entire ceremony with Us Weekly's live blog!



Clad in long gown with a matching gold headpiece, the pop superstar, 35, wowed viewers as she performed an elaborate Last Supper-esque routine to "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" from her latest album, Lemonade. At the end of the nearly 10-minute spectacle, her husband, Jay Z, and their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, joined the audience in a standing ovation.

"Just give Beyoncé all the Grammy's," actress Madison Pettis wrote on Twitter. Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland tweeted a series of bee emojis, while Chrissy Teigen wrote, "I am crying. My bey. I cannot breathe." Insecure star Issa Rae, meanwhile, pointed out that everyone in the audience was jamming out, writing, "Beyoncé got everybody else dancing like they're pregnant too."



The performance marked Beyoncé's first public appearance since announcing that she and Jay Z are expecting twins later this year. "We would like to share our love and happiness," the singer captioned an Instagram photo on February 1 of herself cradling her belly. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredible grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

Us Weekly exclusively revealed last week that the couple "had given up" trying to get pregnant before they received the exciting news. "[They] had been trying and trying to conceive," a source close to Beyoncé told Us. "They were looking into surrogates and adoption." Blue Ivy is thrilled too. "She was asking about another baby forever," the insider added. "Now she gets two!"



Queen Bey, already a 20-time Grammy winner ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, leads this year with nine nominations, including Album of the Year for Lemonade and Record of the Year for "Formation."



