Brandon William Jones was given 180 days in jail for pointing a gun at his neighbor during an argument last year. The Pretty Little Liars actor was sentenced on Monday, August 28, over the incident that took place in March 2016 in North Hills, California.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said that Jones pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of assault with a firearm.

The LA Times is reporting that along with serving 180 days in jail, The Fosters star will also have to do 30 days of community labor, take 26 anger management classes and will also be on probation for three years.

The actor, 29, initially faced more than five years in state prison if convicted of the one felony count of assault with a firearm and one misdemeanor count each of exhibiting a deadly weapon and exhibiting a concealable firearm in public.

His rep made a statement about the incident to TMZ at the time of his arrest in 2016, saying, “It is our understanding that the gun in Mr. Jones' possession was fully legal and registered, that he was on his girlfriend's private property, and that he and his girlfriend felt that they were under threat in a dispute with neighbors.”

Prior to this arrest, Los Angeles County district attorney reported that Jones allegedly displayed his gun during a different dispute with a neighbor in October 2015.

Jones had a recurring role in the Freeform show Pretty Little Liars as Andrew Campbell and appeared on other shows such as The Big Bang Theory and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

