They broke the bank! Contestants on The Price Is Right somehow managed to spin $1 a record-breaking five times in a row during the Showcase Showdown on Friday, September 22.

A man named Wilbert was the first to score a total of $1 after spinning 25 cents then 75 cents. In honor of Drew Carey's 10th year as the host of the CBS game show, each $1 spin earned the contestants $10,000 in cash, which is 10 times the amount of the usual $1,000 bonus.

The next contestant, Charlotte, landed on the coveted $1 on her first spin, so she also received $10,000, as did third contestant Zacharia, who spun 85 cents then 15 cents.



"Are you kidding me? $30,000!" Carey, 59, exclaimed. "Oh my goodness. What?! What is happening?"

Because all three contestants each spun a total of $1, they got a chance to spin the wheel once more for a chance to win a $25,000 bonus. Amazingly, Wilbert and Charlotte both landed on $1 for the second time, adding $25,000 to each of their bank accounts.

In the end, the total prize money that was handed out to the three lucky contestants equaled an astonishing $80,000. Carey could hardly contain his laughter amid the celebration. "We've given away $80,000 just on this wheel spin!" he said.

It should come as no surprise that viewers were equally amazed by the rare occurrence. "That was insane!!! jumping in my living room, running around the coffee table, yelling at the tv….kind of fun! Incredible! Good for them!!!" one Facebook user commented on The Price Is Right's page. Another fan added, "Wow wth I've been watching this show all my life i am 53 I never seen anything like that happen."

The Price Is Right airs on CBS weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.

