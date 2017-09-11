Zoe and Lemon are back together — and not at war! Hart of Dixie costars Rachel Bilson and Jaime King reunited at the Self-Portrait Fashion Show in NYC on Saturday, September 9.

The O.C. alum, 36, shared a selfie of the pair on Instagram. "@mrselfportrait #nyfw #lemonlove," Bilson wrote.

In her own snap, King, 38, added: "Portraits with the women I [love] most at @mrselfportrait [love] Rach and I think Hart of Dixie needs to return. Who wants to make that happen?! #zoeandlemonforever."

Bilson and King played Dr. Zoe Hart and Lemon Breeland on the CW series, which ran for four seasons from 2011 to 2015. The beloved show also starred Friday Night Lights alum Scott Porter, Cress Williams and Wilson Bethel.

Bilson has also kept close with Hart of Dixie's set costumer Gelareh Khalioun. In March, she attended Khalioun's wedding at the Hummingbird Nest in Susana, California. "My beautiful baby bunns is married. I love you @gegelspot to the moon and back ❤❤❤ #gorgeousbride #youfancy," Bilson wrote on Instagram at the time.

The Nashville star, meanwhile, has yet to tie the knot herself. Bilson shares a daughter, Briar Rose, 2, with Hayden Christensen.

