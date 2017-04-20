Rachel Bilson celebrated longtime love Hayden Christensen’s Wednesday, April 19, 36th birthday with a shoutout on Instagram — and honored another major milestone in the process! “Happy Birthday Handsome ❤️,” the Hart of Dixie alum, 35, wrote alongside a photo of Christensen, with whom she shares daughter Briar, 2. “We love you so much.” Bilson also gave a nod to their decade-long relationship by adding: “#10yearsandcounting #superdaddy#birthdayboy.”

Though the couple tends to be private about their romantic life, Bilson does publicly gush about her man from time to time. In July 2015, she posted a sweet selfie kissing the Star Wars actor with a simple heart emoji caption, and the actress recently told Us Weekly that she holds tight to a gift from Christensen as a lucky charm. “There’s a bracelet from Hayden that was engraved for me with a special saying,” she told Us in December, though she played coy on the jewelry’s message. “I always carry that around.”

The couple met on set while filming their 2008 film Jumper. They called off their two-year engagement in August 2010, but reconciled soon after. Us Weekly exclusively broke the news of Briar’s birth in November 2014.

