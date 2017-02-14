She's ready for her roses! On Monday, February 13, the day before Valentine's Day, ABC officially announced that The Bachelor season 21 standout Rachel Lindsay is the next Bachelorette, as she made a brief appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to confirm the news.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Lindsay — who is currently one of Nick Viall's final four remaining ladies on The Bachelor — will star on The Bachelorette season 13, which launches on Monday, May 22. This marks the venerable ABC dating franchise's first black lead.



"I think it's safe to say your hometown date with Nick did not go as planned," host Jimmy Kimmel quipped to Lindsay about next week's episode.



When Kimmel pointed out that this news is a season 21 spoiler, Lindsay admitted, "It is. But you know, we're a couple weeks out from filming, we're ready to get this started. I'm ready to find love, find a husband, so if you know anybody out there who needs to apply [and] sign up …"



The 31-year-old Dallas-based attorney explained that producers let her know months ago that she was in the running to land the coveted gig. "It wasn't that long after I got off the show that I was approached, but I honestly thought that they were doing it just to make me feel better from the heartbreak," Lindsay said. "And then as it kept going, I realized, 'All right, they're actually serious about this thing.'"



"I am excited," she continued. "I'm ready — I'm ready to find love." She said she's "looking for someone who's ready for what I'm ready for. At this point in my life, 31, I'm ready to find a husband, someone who's ready to start a family. … I'm looking for someone who can make me laugh, [has] a great smile."

Just after the casting choice was announced, Viall took to Twitter to congratulate Lindsay. "My heart is full of joy for you Rachel. Congrats!! You will be one hell of a Bachelorette!! Beauty & class.. you have it all!!" the two-time Bachelorette runner-up wrote. "No one better to show Bachelor Nation, & the world, the beauty of embracing diversity! So excited for you Rachel! #thebachelor #diversity."



ABC exec Robert Mills said in a statement that the network is "thrilled" with the news: "This coveted role is always reserved for a fan favorite from the previous season, and Rachel is no exception and has been the fans’ choice since she exited the limo. She is an accomplished, confident and beautiful woman who knows what she wants in life. We all look forward to joining her on the joyous journey as she looks for that one special man.”



Host Chris Harrison recently told Us exclusively that the show would be "lucky" to have Lindsay in the starring role.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. The Bachelorette season 13 premieres on ABC Monday, May 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

