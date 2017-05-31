Always drama in the Berkshires. Things get heated when Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel confront Luann de Lesseps about her fiancé Tom D’Agostino’s alleged cheating (again!) in an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Real Housewives of New York City. Watch the video above.



While celebrating the holidays at Dorinda Medley’s vacation home, the ladies try to get de Lesseps, 52, to hear them out before she walks down the aisle with D’Agostino. “He goes to dinner with other women, and he pushes himself on them,” Singer, 60, claims.

De Lesseps defends her man, saying, “He doesn’t push himself on anyone. Maybe your friends wanna say things like that because it makes them feel good.”

Frankel, 46, jumps into the fray, too. “The night before you had an engagement party, he was making out with a girl for two hours and continued to do it with that girl in another city,” the Skinnygirl mogul points out.

When the Countess explains that the couple got through their past problems, Singer starts to get emotional. "Everyone knew my ex was having an affair, and I was the last person to know, and it was terrible,” Singer says through tears, referring to her 2014 split from Mario Singer after 22 years of marriage. "I don’t want you to get married and walk down that aisle and find out that six months ago … because it’s only going to get worse Luann. It’s not going to get better."



The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

