The best of the worst! The so-called "winners" of the 2017 Golden Raspberry Awards, which honors the year's worst films, were announced on Saturday, February 25, the day before the Oscars.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the political documentary Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party dominated this year's ceremony, taking home four Razzies each. Hillary's America was named Worst Picture and also received the awards for Worst Actor (narrator Dinesh D'Souza), Worst Director (D'Souza and Bruce Schooley) and Worst Actress (Becky Turner, who played former secretary of state and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.)
"The reason you're giving it to me is because you're very upset that [President Donald] Trump won," D'Souza, a conservative political commentator, said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech. "You haven't gotten over it, and you probably never will."
Batman v Superman, meanwhile, earned Worst Screen Combo (Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman), Worst Supporting Actor (Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor), Worst Screenplay (Chris Terrio and David S. Goyer) and Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.
The remaining two categories were Worst Supporting Actress, which went to Kristen Wiig in Zoolander 2, and the Razzie Redeemer Award, which was presented to Mel Gibson for his Oscar-nominated directorial work on Hacksaw Ridge.
See the complete list below!
WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
***WINNER: Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck — Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler — Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill — Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro — Dirty Grandpa
***WINNER: Dinesh D'Souza — Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller — Zoolander 2
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry — BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts — Mother's Day
***WINNER: Becky Turner — Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts — Divergent: Allegiant and Shut-In
Shailene Woodley — Divergent: Allegiant
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julianne Hough — Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson — Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza — Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour — Fifty Shades of Black
***WINNER: Kristen Wiig — Zoolander 2
Sela Ward — Independence Day: Resurgence
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage — Snowden
Johnny Depp — Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell — Zoolander 2
***WINNER: Jesse Eisenberg — Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto — Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson — Zoolander 2
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals — Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume — Alice Through the Looking Glass
***WINNER: Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill — Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors — Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig — BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson — Zoolander 2
WORST DIRECTOR
Roland Emmerich — Independence Day: Resurgence
***WINNER: Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley — Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Tyler Perry — BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas — Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder — Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller — Zoolander 2
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
***WINNER: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
Dirty Grandpa
***WINNER: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
