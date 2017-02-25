The best of the worst! The so-called "winners" of the 2017 Golden Raspberry Awards, which honors the year's worst films, were announced on Saturday, February 25, the day before the Oscars.

Clay Enos /© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the political documentary Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party dominated this year's ceremony, taking home four Razzies each. Hillary's America was named Worst Picture and also received the awards for Worst Actor (narrator Dinesh D'Souza), Worst Director (D'Souza and Bruce Schooley) and Worst Actress (Becky Turner, who played former secretary of state and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.)



"The reason you're giving it to me is because you're very upset that [President Donald] Trump won," D'Souza, a conservative political commentator, said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech. "You haven't gotten over it, and you probably never will."



Pure Flix Entertainment /Courtesy Everett Collection†

Batman v Superman, meanwhile, earned Worst Screen Combo (Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman), Worst Supporting Actor (Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor), Worst Screenplay (Chris Terrio and David S. Goyer) and Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.

The remaining two categories were Worst Supporting Actress, which went to Kristen Wiig in Zoolander 2, and the Razzie Redeemer Award, which was presented to Mel Gibson for his Oscar-nominated directorial work on Hacksaw Ridge.

See the complete list below!

WORST PICTURE

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

***WINNER: Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2

WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck — Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler — Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill — Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro — Dirty Grandpa

***WINNER: Dinesh D'Souza — Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller — Zoolander 2

WORST ACTRESS

Megan Fox — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry — BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts — Mother's Day

***WINNER: Becky Turner — Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts — Divergent: Allegiant and Shut-In

Shailene Woodley — Divergent: Allegiant

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julianne Hough — Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson — Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza — Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour — Fifty Shades of Black

***WINNER: Kristen Wiig — Zoolander 2

Sela Ward — Independence Day: Resurgence

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR



Nicolas Cage — Snowden

Johnny Depp — Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell — Zoolander 2

***WINNER: Jesse Eisenberg — Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto — Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson — Zoolander 2

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals — Gods of Egypt



Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume — Alice Through the Looking Glass

***WINNER: Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill — Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors — Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig — BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson — Zoolander 2

WORST DIRECTOR

Roland Emmerich — Independence Day: Resurgence



***WINNER: Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley — Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Tyler Perry — BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas — Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder — Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller — Zoolander 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL

Alice Through the Looking Glass

***WINNER: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2

WORST SCREENPLAY

Dirty Grandpa



***WINNER: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

